Rowes Run
Jonathan Stanley “Mush” Sobek, 35, of Rowes Run, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.
He was born June 9, 1985, in Uniontown, a son of Stanley “Stush” Sobek of Grindstone and the late Joyce Ann Karlyak Sobek.
Mush was a 2003 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, where he was part of the football team (#55), the wrestling team and the baseball team. Quoted by his high school football coach and friend: “Mush was the definition of what it meant to be a Brownsville Falcon”.
Mush was employed as a team leader electrician at US Steel Clairton Works since March 2006. Mush was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed working out and lifting weights, hanging out with his many friends and spending time at his dad’s garage. He was loved by many and will be missed so much.
He was an officer at the Colonial #3 Athletic Club and a member of the Calfornia Hill Gun Club, Brownsville Sportsmans Club and Perryopolis Sokol Club. He was a football coach for Brownsville Middle School and the Brownsville Youth League.
Surviving are his father, Stanley “Stush” Sobek of Grindstone; his sister, Juliann Braddock and husband Alex of West Brownsville; his girlfriend, Kayla Gray of Perryopolis; aunt and godmother Kathy Carlson and godfather Steven Bosak of Woodbridge, Va.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jonathan and his mother, Joyce Ann Sobek at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, with the Rev. Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates, our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
