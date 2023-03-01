Smithfield
Jordan L. Conchilla, 23, of Smithfield, lost his battle with addiction on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 14, 2000, in Uniontown, the son of Robert Conchilla (Mary Rose), of Lemont Furnace and Marci Newman Spiker (Christopher), of Smithfield.
Jordan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Newman, Sr.
He graduated from Albert Gallatin High School, with the Class of 2018, and from Barber School at CTI in 2022. He was employed by the Blue Collar Barber Shop in Smithfield.
Jordan enjoyed going to the beach, fantasy football and in high school, was on the Soccer and Golf teams.
In addition to his parents, Jordan is survived by a brother, Jason Stabile (McKenzie) of Masontown; a sister, Tiffany Biddle of Perryopolis; maternal grandmother, Cindy Newman of Smithfield; paternal grandparents, Robert and Joanne Conchilla of Uniontown; two stepbrothers, Brient Fairbee and Derek Fabian, both of Lemont Furnace; Aunts and Uncles, Robert Newman, Jr. (Christina) and Kevin Conchilla (Roxanne); Uncles, Charlie McClelland and Chad Landman; girlfriend, Brie Pryce; and many cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown PA 15401. Services were private at the family's request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
