Merrittstown
Joseph A. Campbell Sr., 81, of Merrittstown, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Uniontown Hospital - WVU MEDICINE.
He was born in Brownsville, on May 29, 1941, a son of the late Ralph and Ruth Norman Campbell.
Before retiring he was a self employed mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and watching football.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Dorothy Elizabeth Redman Campbell; his son, William; and stepson, Rickey; brothers, James, Robert, Frank, Sam and Ralph Campbell and sisters, Agnes Thomas and Jane Stall.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dorothy Campbell Berish, Joseph (Renee) Campbell, Frank Campbell, John (Carol) Campbell, Robert Campbell and Roger (Jody) Campbell; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and his sister Ruth Pennington.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 20, the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel. JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment private.
