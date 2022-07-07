Dunbar
Joseph A. Harim III, 22, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Montifiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 7, 2000, in Uniontown, a son of Joseph A Jr. and Cherrie Thomas Harim of Dunbar.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Erica Harim; and his brother, Jeremy Harim; his girlfriend, Alaina Pryce, whom he had many future plans with; his grandmother, Myra Badovinac Harim; his great-aunt, Johnetta "Mam" Black; his uncle, Michael Harim Sr.; and his cousins, Michael Jr. and Katelyn Harim. He is also survived by many other cousins and relatives. Joey also had a small group of friends, who were like brothers to him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph A. Harim Sr.; and his aunt, Denise Harim; and great-uncle, "Pap Pap" Otho Black.
Joey was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in sports management and was preparing to attend graduate school there in the fall. He enjoyed his time on the farm and farm modeling and loved his Steelers and Mountaineers.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Parastas will be at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. There will be a Panachida Service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, 185 East Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Leisenring.
Joey would love to thank Dr. Allan Lieberman, Dr. William Hutson and Dr. Dempsey Hughes for all they did for him and his family.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
