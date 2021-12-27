Dunbar
Joseph A. Harim, Sr., 75, of Dunbar, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the WVU Medical Center Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 24, 1946, in Uniontown, son of the late John and Mary (Kopchack) Harim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Marie Harim; and a sister, Mary K. Harim.
Joseph was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Uniontown, and a board member of Arc of Fayette County. He was a Pennsylvania licensed Professional Engineer, who retired from Westinghouse Electric Company, where he was a mechanical engineer for 42 years. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1964, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University in 1967, and a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Pittsburgh in 1988. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather with a dedicated work ethic, putting himself through school while working on the family farm in his early years.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Myra Marie (Badovinac) Harim; their sons, Joseph A. (Cherrie) Harim, Jr., and Michael J. Harim, Sr., all of Dunbar; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Erica, Joey III, Jeremy, Michael Jr., and Kaitlyn; a brother, John M. (Gloria) Harim of Dunbar; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, Pa., from 2 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday; and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a Panachida service will be held.
The Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Stephen Byzantine Church, Leisenring, with Rev. Father Vasyl Symyon as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Byzantine Cemetery, Leisenring.
The Parastas service will be conducted on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions to Arc of Fayette County, 80 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown, PA, 15401, be made in his memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
