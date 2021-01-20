Donora
Joseph A. "Joe" Sanfilippo peacefully passed away at the age of 80 Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Donora, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Rosalie Costa Sanfilippo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary C. Anthony Sanfilippo; his devoted children, Vincent Sanfilippo (Shannon) of Blue Bell and Amy Keeler (Brian) of Malden. He will be sadly missed by grandchildren Ashley Keeler Hess (Joren) of Malden, Alex Sanfilippo of New York, N.Y., and Ryan and John Patrick "Jack" Sanfilippo of Blue Bell. He was also the proud Pappy to great-grandchildren Aria and Sage Hess.
Also surviving are his sister, Josephine (Wesley) Clark of Donora and their children, Rodney Clark (Maryann), Cynthia Stankiewicz (Ken) and Dean Clark (Paula); sisters-in-law Betty Anthony Rusko, Anna Danko Anthony; and brother-in-law Robert Anthony (Sally).
He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Mary Kraynak Anthony; and brothers-in-law John Anthony and Albert "Junior" Rusko.
He was a graduate of Donora High School in 1958 and earned the degrees of B.S. from California State College (now known as California University of Pennsylvania), M.S. from Ball State University and Ed.D from West Virginia University.
Joe retired from California University of Pennsylvania in 2003 after 38 years of teaching and held the title of Professor Emeritus until his death. Early in his career he taught at Fox Chapel High School.
Involved in many professional organizations, he was a life member of the American Industrial Arts Association, International Technology Education Association and a charter member of the California University Faculty Senate.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no viewing. A Funeral Mass will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 23, in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. All friends and family are invited to attend the Mass. If attending the church service, please follow Covid-19 precautions by wearing a mask and maintain social distancing. Private burial will be at Mt. Macrina Cemetery for the immediate family.
The STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., is handling the arrangements (hakyfuneralhome.com).
For those who so choose, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church, Uniontown, the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
The family is grateful for and would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the compassionate caregivers from Amedisys and all who participated in Joe's care.
