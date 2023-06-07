Washington County
Joseph A. Smetanka, Jr., 61, of Washington County, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 3, 2023, due to an auto accident.
He was born June 5, 1962, in Connellsville, to Janice Ann Groves Smetanka of Perryopolis, and the late Joseph A. Smetanka, Sr.
He enjoyed his camp, hunting and riding his motorcycle.
Besides his mother, he is survived by three children, Janice Smetanka, Elaine Lyons and husband Jerome, and Kimberly Higby; six grandchildren, Blaine, Hayden, Raelynn, Jeremiah, Paisley and Lacey; sisters, Kimberly Cunningham and husband Larry, Denice Joseph and husband Brian; brother, Timothy Smetanka; girlfriend, Lisa; aunt, Martha Hela.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, June 8, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
