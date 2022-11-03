Uniontown
Joseph Albert "Jupe" Jupina Jr., 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
He was born on Sunday June 4, 1950, in Uniontown, the son of the late Joseph Albert Jupina Sr., and Nellie M. Soom Jupina.
Joseph was preceded in death by his loving parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, he proudly served his Country with The United States Marines and was a member of The Teamsters Local Union 491.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Joseph A. Jupina III and wife Leanne; "the light of his life" his grandaughter, Phoenix Jupina; siblings, Monica Caromano and husband Nick of Uniontown, Vicki Durany and husband Bob of Hopwood, and Denise Porreca and husband Joe of Belle Vernon; along with many special nieces, nephews he is also survived by his aunts, Marge Spase and Betty Soom; and many dear cousins. He is also predeceased by his niece Maria Nicole Caromano.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday November 4, and until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday November 5, when prayers of transfer will be said in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, Pa.
Entombment will be held in Sylvan Heights Chapel of Memories Mausoleum Uniontown, Pa. Where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Joe's family would like to thank the Veterans Administration especially the staff of the Oakland Veterans Hospital.
Througout the many years suffering with Parkinsos disease he always remained strong. Once a Marine always a Marine "Semper Fi"
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
