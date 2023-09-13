York Run
Joseph Alexander Hensh “Ushie”, 78, of York Run, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born December 2, 1945 in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles and Victoria Frankoviak Hensh.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Eileen Karwatske Hensh.
Surviving are his four children, Todd and Heather Hensh, George and Suzanne Hensh-Barton, Chris and Shannon Hensh-Ickes and Paul and Brandi Hensh-Panson; seven grandchildren, Annie Martin, Luke Panson, Camryn Ickes, Dorian Hensh, Maggie Panson, Allie Martin and Chloe Ickes; brother, Paul and Evelyn Hensh; sister, Carolyn Banko and Kenneth Carlson; many nieces and nephews and many other loving family members.
Joseph was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Fairchance.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of all who knew him.
Joseph was a phenomenal concrete mason, auto body man and a jack of all trades.
Ushie will be missed dearly everyday by so many but will be loved forevermore.
Everyone is invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
Interment follows in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Joseph Hensh Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
Online condolences may be made to deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
