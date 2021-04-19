formerly of Smock
Joseph Andrew Link, 92, of Edgewater, Fla., died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Emory L. Bennett Memorial Veterans Nursing Home, Daytona Beach, Fla. Born in Upper Middletown to John and Mary Rose Boach Link, Joseph came to Florida from Smock in 1991.
A deckhand for 35 years at United States Steel Coke Works Clairton, he was a United States Army veteran and attended Bella Vista Baptist Church in Edgewater.
Joseph loved automobiles, food and was a dog lover. He always had a leash with him in case he came across a stray. Joseph enjoyed the outdoors and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Shirley; two sons, Joseph Link Jr. of Smock and Ed (Ellie) Link of Westerville, Ohio; daughter Shirley Jo (Scott) Lynch of Orlando, Fla.; two grandsons, Michael Lynch of Orlando and John Link of Westerville; three granddaughters, Shirley Nicole Lynch of Madisonville, Ky., Victoria Anne Lynch of Delray Beach, Fla., and Grace of Westerville.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.
