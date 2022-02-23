Uniontown
Joseph Anthony Rose Jr., 61, of Uniontown, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born December 28, 1960, to the late Joseph Anthony Rose Sr. and the late Evelyn Marie Bacho Rose.
Joe was a retired construction worker having most recently worked for Zebley Construction. He was a member of the N. Union Veterans of Foreign Wars and an avid sports fan, cheering on his favorite Pittsburgh teams.
He is survived by his children, Josilyn (Jason) Burnsworth, Serina (Chad) Livingston and Joseph Rose III; and his significant other, Allison Shumar; grandchildren, Devon, Brandon and fiancee Shelby, Jada, Hannah, Maxwell, Chad and wife Kaylee, Trent and fiancee Sidney; great-grandchildren, Lynkin and Westyn; siblings, Roxanne, Diane, Anthony "Tony", Richard "Binky", Kristina (Harry), Marie (John) and Michael; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Martha P. Rose; and his brother-in-law, George Bliss.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, February 24, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Travis Edgar officitiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.