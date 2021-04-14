Uniontown
Joseph Antoon, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2021, in Bella Health Care Center, Uniontown. He was born December 26, 1937, in Uniontown, a son of Theodore Antoon Sr. and Mary Palyochick Antoon.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by a brother, John Antoon.
Joe graduated from Uniontown High School Class of 1957. He went into business with his father at Teddy's Bar and Grill then became the owner after many dedicated years with his dad. Joe's family was his life; he was dedicated to his wife, with whom he shared 63 years and enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Joe's memory are his loving wife, Barbara Hess Antoon; his four children, Barbara Jo Chury and husband David, Wendi Emory and husband Timothy, and Mary Antoon, all of Uniontown, and Joseph R. Antoon and wife Lynn of Plum Boro; seven grandchildren, Jeff Allen and wife Valerie, Christopher Allen and wife Ashley, Joseph Allen, Heather Chury and fiance Harry Kaufman, Brandon Chury, and Lloyd Williams and fiancee Dylana Kutek, and Bailey Emory; two great-grandchildren, Riley Allen and Abram Williams; a brother, Theodore Antoon Jr. and wife Gloria; and a sister, Rosemary Penglase of Ruthersglen, Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services were private at his request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
