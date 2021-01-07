Smithfield
Joseph Arthur "Joe" Dennis, 80, of Whitehouse, Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 12, 1940, in Davison, Point Marion, a son of the late Luke and Mae Wolfe Dennis.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Margaret Johnson Dennis in 1988; and by siblings Ralph "Bud" Dennis, Iona Kate Smith, Edward Dennis, Dorothy Dennis Gates, Delbert Dennis, Mary Dennis Wolfe, and twins Emma Jean Dennis and Shirley Ann Dennis.
Joe is survived by daughter Sharon Dennis and Joe Leonard of Morgantown, W.Va.; daughter Jodie Dennis Wilson of Whitehouse and the late Gregory "Scott" Wilson; daughter Brenda and husband Wes Gower of Smithfield; grandchildren Jordan Wilson of of Bethesda, Md., Wesley Gower and girlfriend McKenna Demek of West Newton, Jacob Gower and Christopher Gower, both of Smithfield; and his loving sister, Ruth Myers of Smithfield.
Joe was employed at Duquesne Light Warrick Coal Mine, Klondike Concrete and Penn Dot. He was a member of the Mountain Lodge Rod and Gun Club, General Marshall Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood, Pondfield Forest Fire Wardens and Big Sandy Shores Club.
He is also survived by his best friend, John Sexton of Shoaf, and fishing buddy Mike Sapp of Lake Lynn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and making homemade peanut butter fudge.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 9, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 10, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, January 11, in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
