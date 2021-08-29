formerly of Uniontown and Masontown
Joseph Baptiste Ferary III passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in his home in Acworth, Ga., Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Joe was born December 18, 1941, in Uniontown, the only son of Lola E. Franks Ferary and Joseph B. Ferary Jr. He was raised in Masontown, and attended All Saint's Catholic grade school, Carson Long Military Academy and later graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1963.
He owned little clothing without the Fighting Irish logo prominently displayed. He loved to cook and cared as much about the presentation of the meal as he did the flavor. Billy Joel was the only artist he would turn up in the car and sing out loud. He showed his love for people with food and drink and enjoyed long conversations about history and travel.
He was married to Diane Elefante, of Uniontown, in 1961. They later moved to Columbia, Md., where they raised two children, Joseph B. Ferary IV and Gia Evon Ferary.
Joe worked as a wine distributor with the Kronheim Company for 30 years before moving to Georgia and working as a wine and liquor importer for Constellation Brands.
Joe was remarried in 1995 to Mary Beth Myers of Grinnell, Iowa. He later retired to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2003, to be close to her daughter, Brandy, and her family. Joe and Mary Beth recently moved to Acworth, Ga., in 2020.
Joe is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Beth Ferary; his son's family, of Marietta, Ga., Joseph B. Ferary IV and wife Lisa LoPresti Ferary, their five children, Angelina (19), Isabella (19), Joseph V. (16), Giovanni (16) and Siena (13); his daughter's family, of Peoria, Ariz., Gia Evon Benner and husband Scot Benner and their twin boys, Boston (10) and Ryan (10); his stepdaughter's family, of Panama City Beach, Elizabeth Brandt (Brandy) Haiman and husband Darren Haiman, and their two children, Jacob (23) and Sarah Brandt (20). He is also survived by his sister, Emilia "Bunny" Riffle and her husband, Ron Riffle, of Boyertown.
Services will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta, GA 30066) at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11. Please do not send flowers. Joe would want you to save your money and be prepared for a rainy day and buy a bond instead.
