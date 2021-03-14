Lemont Furnace
Joseph Barry Stasko, 79, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born August 31, 1941, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph and Twila Livingston Stasko.
Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Army and had worked as a mechanical draftsman prior to his retirement. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Loretta Joyce Chatlas Stasko; daughters Joyce Koballa and husband Bob of Connellsville, and Jennifer Tippet of Lemont Furnace; son James Stasko and wife Heidi of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Robert N. Koballa, Cayde Koballa, Michael Tippet, Makenzie Stasko and Jake Hoch; brother Charles Stasko and wife Diane of Hopwood; sister Judy Landman of Dunbar; sister-in-law Nancy Chatlas; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Paul Hartley and the Amedisys nurses and personal aides who took such loving care of Joseph during his final days.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
For family and friends who may wish to honor Joseph, the family requests memorial donations be made in his memory to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
