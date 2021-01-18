Fairbank
Joseph Benjamin Ciarrocchi, 93, of Fairbank, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Fairbank May 28, 1927, a son of Benjamin and Stella Nunzi Ciarrocchi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings. He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
Joe was survived by "the love of his life" of 69 years, Marie Gall Ciarrocchi; daughter Maria Baker and her husband, Ivan of Connellsville; son Joey Ciarrocchi and his wife, Debra of Fairbank; grandchildren Natalie Renzi and husband Bobby, Julie Lowden and husband Kent, all of Connellsville; his great-grandchildren, Madyson and Allyson Renzi; sisters-in-law Josphine Kennedy and Alice Schmidt; several nieces and nephews.
Joe was the founder of Joe's Body shop in 1957 and could be found there daily until several weeks ago. He was a member of St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown for 69 years. He was also a member of the Fairbank Rod & Gun Club.
Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Amvets, General C. Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the New Salem Volunteer Fire Company or the Republic Volunteer Fire Company.
Joe's family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, and until 11:15 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Wednesday, January 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, at noon, with Father Ken Zaccagnini as celebrant. Private interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Pa Covid restrictions will be enforced at the funeral home and church.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
