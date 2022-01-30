Joseph Bernard Shaffer

Point Marion
Joseph Bernard "Barney" Shaffer, 66, of Point Marion, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Madison Center in Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on November 11, 1955, he was a son of the late Theodore C. and Patricia Cullen Shaffer.
Immediately following graduation from Albert Gallatin High School in 1973, Barney joined and served in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he was employed for over 30 years in the custodial department of the Albert Gallatin School District.
Surviving are his three children, Patricia Steve of Point Marion, and William Shaffer and Elizabeth Shaffer, both of Topsail Island, N.C.; one grandson, Douglas Sumey; his former wife, Sherrie Shaffer of Topsail Island, N.C., whom he married in 1976; and three close friends and co-workers, James Moon, Richard Nevlund and Art Nicholson.
He was preceded in death by one son, Theodore John "T.J." Shaffer in 1997.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will be the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For online condolences and remembrances for his family, see www.herod-rishel.com
