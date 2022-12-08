Smithfield
Joseph C. Hice, 63, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, peacefully, with his family at his side. He was born May 24, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late Dirl Hice and Dorothy Hice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Hice; and a brother, Douglas Hice.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Bright Hice; his children, Nicole Belski (Houston A. Belski) of Uniontown, Joseph C. Hice of Smithfield, Justin C. Hice of Avenmore; grandchildren, Houston J. Belski, Anna Claire Belski, Joseph Hice III, Jacob Hice, Emmett Copper, Jocelyn Hice; brothers and sisters, Eva Howard (Champ) of Uniontown, Linda Zaksek of Uniontown, Wilma Yauger of Connellsville, Dolores Kolarik of Connellsville, John Hice (Susan) of Uniontown, Anna Long (Dennis) of Missouri, Richard Hice of Uniontown, Michael Pritts (Angela) of Ohio, Kevin Pritts (Charlette) of Ohio, Lisa Calivoda (Tom) of Markleysburg.
Joseph was a devoted father and a loving husband. He was passionate about caring for others, especially his dear wife. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
He was a member of Dunlap Fishing Club, and enjoyed riding quads and motorcycles.
He worked for many years with Perkins Painting.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 9, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, December 10, with Pastor Ford Campbell officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
