Smithfield
Joseph D. Leckemby Sr., 56, of Smithfield, died on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Surviving are his children, Brandi Daugherty, Brittani Leckemby and Joseph Leckemby Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt, Drake, Nora, Wade and Axel; and other loving family members.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph Leckemby Sr. Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
