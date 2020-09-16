Loxahatchee, Fla.
Joseph Dale Cabot Jr., 53, of Loxahatchee, Fla., passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
He was born April 3, 1967, a son of Joseph D. Cabot Sr.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca June Cabot; and grandparents Samuel and Mary Cabot, and Andrew F. and June Paciga.
Joe graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1985 and from Waynesburg University in 1989 with a degree in business management. He was a very successful businessman. Joe could fill any room with laughter.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Joy Pegg Cabot of Florida; and daughter Megan of Georgia; a sister, Angela Cabot Hersh and husband Ryan of Uniontown, and their children, Matthew and Allison Hersh; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nephews and nieces in Pennsylvania and Florida.
Arrangements are entrusted to HOWARD QUATTLEBAUM FUNERAL AND CREMATION in North Palm Beach, Fla.
Joey will be missed by his entire family. May God grant him eternal rest.
