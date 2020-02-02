Smithfield
Joseph Dankle Jr., 69, of Smithfield, Pa. went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was born June 8, 1950 in Morgantown, WVa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Dankle Sr. and Goldie Mae Temple Dankle; and a sister, Charlotte Dankle Ludrosky.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Christine Sezawich Dankle; two sons, Joseph M. Dankle (Karlyn) and Jason Dankle (Kolleen); four grandchildren, Caleb, Jael, Joshua and Greyson; two sisters, Mary Rankin and Shirley Broadwater (Wayne); nieces; nephews and many cousins.
Joe loved music and was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who adored his family. He was well liked by everyone he met.
He was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1969 and was employed as a coal miner.
Joe was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Koss officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.
A Special Thank You is extended to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Home Care and Hospice Team for all of the care given to Joe.
