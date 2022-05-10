Carmichaels
Joseph E. DeMasse, 79, of Carmichaels, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at home.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels PA 15320. 724-966-5100
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Hugh Catholic Church, Carmichaels PA.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday edition.
