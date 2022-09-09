Uniontown
Joseph E. Kostelnik Sr. passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was a son of the late Eugene Kostelnik.
Surviving Joe are his loving wife of 39 years, Tammy Kostelnik; sons, Joey and Eddie (Mariah) Kostelnik; daughter, Kim Kostelnik (Donnie Michels); granddaughters, Isla, Emily, Hannah; grandson, Austin; mother, Gloria Kostelnik; mother-in-law, Ruth Lewis; and several sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Joe was a member of the Keisterville Sportsman Club, where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joe loved bowling, and was an active member of the Bell Bowling League for over 20 years. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and ardent Penguins fan. Joe always loved spending time with his family and enjoyed countless hours of listening to music.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, in GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, where a prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Connellsville.
