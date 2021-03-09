Belle Vernon
Joseph E. Sedlak, 78, of Miami Lakes, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, died Friday, March 5, 2021. He was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Stefan Sedlak. A funeral service with committal in the Belle Vernon Cemetery is being planned for the Easter Season and will be announced. A full obituary will be included.
