formerly of Uniontown
Joseph E. Seman Jr., oof Warren, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born October 31, 1943, to parents Joseph E. Seman Sr. and Anne Poremba Seman.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Johnson Seman; two sons, Joseph E. Seman III (Melanie) and John M. Seman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Dolores (Don) Bell and Beverly (Larry) Sabatula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.