Joseph E. Solarchick, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of Footedale, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 21, 1934, in Footedale, a son of the late Alexander and Eleanor Talaga Solarchick.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his baby daughter, Desiree.
Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patty Solarchick. He was the world's greatest dad to Belinda (Mark) Teich of Ligonier, Lisa (Wayne) Miller of Washington, and Rebecca (Dana) Washington of Rostraver. He was the loving grandpap of Justin Teich of Wynnewood and Lauren Teich of Roswell, Ga.; and brother of Irene Kubica of Connecticut, Rosemarie Yodanza of Uniontown and Robert Solarchick of Florida. He is also survived by his four-legged granddog, Ziggy.
Those who loved him knew Joe as a gentle, loving man who loved and cherished his family, enjoyed polka dancing, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our hearts are broken, Dad, we love you forever and we will miss you.
Family and friends will be received from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held Monday, September 27.
For condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
