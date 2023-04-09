Fairchance
Joseph Edgar “J.E.” Davison, 72, of Fairchance, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
He was born July 23, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Lewellen Davison.
Surviving are his two daughters, Dannielle Tanner and husband Greg Tanner, and Ronalee Davison; two sisters, Joan Bowers and husband Wayne Bowers, and Sharon Sanders and husband Brad Sanders; his niece, Melanie Hitchcock and husband J.C. Hitchcock; nephew, David Bowers and wife Dawn Bowers; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Courtney Hitchcock, Caleigh and husband Andrew Rudolf, Aaron Hitchcock, Aubree Bowers and Jace Bowers.
Joe was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a member of General Marshall Amvets Post 103 and American Legion Post 278.
He was previously employed as a welder at Farnam and Pfile and a ski instructor at Seven Springs until his retirement.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, At 6p.m. Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 followed by his funeral service officiated by Pastor Ken Walls.
Private interment will be held Tuesday, April 18, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.