Uniontown
Joseph Edmund Slampak, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, in the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born June 19, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Loretta M. Zehel Slampak and Joseph J. Slampak.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Edmund A. Slampak; and an infant nephew, John Andrew Slampak.
Joseph was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and Knights of Columbus.
He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from California State College.
He is survived by his devoted brother, David Slampak, Sr. and wife Sherry; a niece, Dr. Angela Slampak-Cindric and husband Dr. Jason Stamm; nephew, David Slampak, Jr.; niece, April Craig and husband Zachary; great-nephews, Adam Cindric, Evan Cindric and Bennett Craig; great-niece, Eliza Craig; and aunts, Ceil Sofranko and Shirley Slampak.
A private family visitation will be held from 9 until 11:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Saturday, April 22, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 190 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
