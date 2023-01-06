Masontown
Joseph Edward Coll, 83, entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was surrounded by his adoring family.
Friends and family will be received at 11 a.m. on Friday, January, 6, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, PA, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Joe’s church. Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
