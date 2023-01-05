Masontown
Joseph Edward Coll, 83, entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was surrounded by his adoring family.
Joseph was born a son of the late Antoinette and John Coll of Masontown on February 20, 1939. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Geno Coll and Ilda Votilla. He was a graduate of All Saints Class of 1957.
During his early adulthood, Joe was an employee of Moss Supermarket. There were also many days spent working for his family's business, Masontown Swimming Pool. Joe was a dedicated employee of Robena Coal Mine and retired in 2002.
In the early 1960's, Joe met the love of his life, Zelia "Sally" Hersh Coll at a local record-hop. The pair were crazy about each other and wed on November 14, 1964. For the next 58 years, Joe carried a photo of his wife in his wallet.
Joe and Sally welcomed their first son, Brian, into the world in September of 1966. Their second son, Greg (fiance, Lily), completed their family in October of 1969.
Perhaps his most treasured title, Joe became "Pappy" when his grandchildren, Megan Cavaliere (husband, Tanner), Melissa, and Michael were born. His grandchildren were the lights of his life and after retirement, he was able to spend all of his time with them.
A family man and homebody, Joe constantly worked on projects, gardening, and took pride in his perfectly manicured lawn.
Joe was a member of St. Francis of Assisi (Masontown) Parish. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to Father Marlon and George Parish for offering their support.
The Coll Family would also like to also express their gratitude to the nurses and team members of Amedysis Home Care for doing such a wonderful job with their Pappy.
Friends and family will be received at 11 a.m. on Friday, January, 6, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, PA, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Joe's church. Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
