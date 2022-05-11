Carmichaels
Joseph Edward DeMasse, 79, of Carmichaels, died Monday, May 9, 2022 in his home.
Joe was born April 24, 1943, in Merrittstown, the son of the late Christmas and Mary Genovich DeMasse.
On January 28, 1967, Joe married Beverly Miscovich DeMasse, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Christine Mitchell (Christopher), of Venetia, and Beth Ann Pratt (Mouse), of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Nate and Max Mitchell, and Ayden Pratt; a brother, Tom DeMasse (Nancy), of Monessen.
He was a graduate of Redstone High School, class of 1961, and Waynesburg College, class of 1991, with a degree in Accounting.
Joe worked in the finance departments of several local banks and retired from Community Bank.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965 in Germany.
Joe was an active member of the local community. He helped organize and promote the King Coal Girls Softball League, coached both girls and boys little league, and remained a superfan for both Carmichaels and Jefferson Morgan high school sports for many years.
Joe enjoyed participating in his grandchildren activities and drinking coffee at the Hartley Inn with his friends. Most of all, Joe liked spending time with his wife and best friend, Beverly. They filled their days visiting their daughters, traveling to places like Pigeon Forge and Sugar Creek, Ohio, and occasional stops at the casino. They also enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, winemaking, riding bikes, building puzzles and walking their beloved dog Koda.
He was a member of St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church (St. Matthias Parish)
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday May 11, 2022, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels PA 15320. 724-966-5100.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Hugh Catholic Church with Reverend James Farnan, Celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill.
