Smock
Joseph Edward Kopachko, 85, of Smock, passed away peacefully, in Jefferson Hospital, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 14, 1936, in Smock, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Fertal Kopachko.
Joe was the beloved husband of 63 years to Patricia Kuhns Kopachko; father of Deborah Salomone, Linda (Jim) Beaman and Carolyn (Russell) Aquino; grandfather of Megan and Anna, who they affectionately called Pap; brother of Marcella Brady of Michigan, Mary Walton of Ohio and Irene Walton of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret, Ann, Helen, Elizabeth, Dorothy, Bernadette and Robert.
Joe retired from Lucas Machine in Cleveland, Ohio after 52 years of service as an exceptional high precision machinist and leader, often coaching and mentoring in his management role. He attended Fenn College, now Cleveland State University.
Joe was an active volunteer at the Smock Community Center and Smock Historical Society. He enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass, woodworking, and repairing anything and everything for his family and friends. He loved farming with his younger brother, Bob, and spending time with his family, friends and pets on his farm. Joe often reminisced of being a Boy Scout, being raised in Smock, and would always offer a word of advice with his adages. He was a generous man who would always quickly help a stranger, neighbor, friend or family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, in St. John the Baptist Church, 3332 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis, with interment of ashes at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Smock.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
