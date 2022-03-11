New Salem
Joseph Edward Kopacko, 91, of New Salem, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Joe’s professional funeral arrangements are incomplete, will be announced tomorrow and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Friday, March 11, 2022 9:29 AM
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 9:17 am
