Joseph Edward Kopacko, 91 of New Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 18, 1930, a son of George Sr. and Helen Kupets Kopacko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; and brothers: George Jr., Thomas, Andrew, Edward and Robert.
Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad and was secretary / treasurer of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Union. He was an avid deer hunter and had a passion for bear hunting in northern Pennsylvania.
Joe is survived by his son, Kenneth J. Kopacko and his wife, Leah of East Liberty, Ohio; daughter, Lu Ann Prah of McClellandtown; grandchildren: Mark Prah, Jr. and his wife Bethany of New Salem, Tiffany Prah of McClellandtown; great-grandchildren: Penelope, Violet and Sawyer Prah; sister, Helen Stiner and her husband George of Republic; special friends: Sam, Kim and Kevin Sickles, Brad Martin.
Joe's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Paster Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic, with Full Military Rites and Honors being accorded by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
