West Leisenring
Joseph Edward Kozak, of West Leisenring, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stephen Kozak Jr.
Joseph was a member of St. Aloyisius Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are his mother, Andrea Denise (Tajc) Kozak; brothers John Kozak of West Leisenring, Jeffrey Kozak of Parma, Ohio, and Jared Kozak (Melanie) of Dubois; nieces and nephews Jeffrey (Dakota), Emilee, Adam and Alison; and great-niece Shay.
A blessing service will be said at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.