Windber
Joseph Edward Marva Sr., 93, of Windber (Scalp Level), passed away Thursday, March 29, 2021, in Windber Hospice. Born May 23, 1927, in Hutchinson, he was a son of the late Andrew and Susie Barch Marva.
He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Denise; brothers Andrew, Eddie and John "Tony"; sisters Ann, Helen, Mary and little sister Margaret.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Donna Pollock Marva of Windber; son Joseph Marva Jr. and wife Kathryn of Baton Rouge; daughter Cynthia and husband Rick Roman of Windber; grandchildren Amanda Keller and partner AJ Daugherty, and Alyssa and husband Ryan Stoltz, all of Martinsburg, Jace Keller of Altoona, Nykki Jo, Maylee and Marleigh Roman, all of Windber, Madeline and Joseph Marva of Baton Rouge, La.; great-grandchildren Rylan, Parker and Madyn, all of Martinsburg; brothers-in-law Jim and wife Sarah Pollock of Uniontown, and Bob Morgan of Ohio; sister-in-law Dorthy Pollock of Florida; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.
He attended South Union High School then joined the Navy serving on the U.S.S. Castor supply ship (2524228) as first class fireman during World War II.
After serving in the Navy, Joe was employed by Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) for 36 years. He was a deacon and avid member of the Scalp Level Church of the Brethren. He also enjoyed talking with his church family, helping with repairs and attending regular Sunday service.
He loved spending time with his family; he was the best father and grandfather ever, being a teacher of many things, all with a smile on his face. Joe loved his life and helping others. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, running his backhoe and talking to his buddies. He will forever be sadly missed and forever loved.
A private family viewing will be held in MEEK & DALLA VALLE FUNERAL HOME, Windber, with a private family service in All Faith's Chapel & Mausoleum, Richland Township, with the Rev. Mark Murchie officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Windber Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Scalp Level Church of the Brethren in his memory.
