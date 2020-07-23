Smithfield
Joseph Edward "Papa Joe" Ross Sr., 73, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 29, 1946, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Anna Mae (Stanley) Ross; his father who raised him, Thomas Ross; his birth father, Leroy Morris; first wife Patty Ross; sisters Graci Myers and Linda Sparks; and stepson Paul "Mart" Ross, with whom he was very close.
Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for more than 51 years and retired after 30 years of employment as a driver for the Golden Eagle Construction Company.
"Papa Joe," as he loved being called, enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and after having just come back from his most recent camping adventure was planning his next trip. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Claudine Smitley Ross; two children, Joseph Ross Jr. and wife Michelle of Fairchance, and Lisa Lataille and husband Kevin of Smithfield; six stepchildren, Dianne Cummings, Robert Brownfield, William Brownfield, Roxanne McCourt, Sally Ann Collins and Cindy Ross; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Hank and Sherrie Stump, Bill and Marsha Stump, Pastor Malen Stump and Annie, Danny and Kathy Morris, Kay and Ron Coddington, Mike and Darla Stump, Dean and Pat Morris, Barbara Jean Linderman, Donald Ross and Helen, John Ross, Susie Walkos and Dave; and a nephew, Jeffery Tressler, with whom he was very close; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, July 24, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by VVI, Vietnam Veterans of Fayette County. The family wishes to thank the nurses of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided Joseph.
Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed.
