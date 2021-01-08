Uniontown
Joseph Eugene Fairweather, 91, left for that big band in the sky Thursday, December 31, 2020. Joe, gifted on both trumpet and vocals, was born April 11, 1929, to Walter and Ida Deem Fairweather in Industry.
He attended Midland High School and Clarion University and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Tausig and USS Henry W. Tucker. Following his Navy enlistment, Joe chose to pursue a day gig as a piping designer, working on many newly designed projects such as the first atomic plant.
He was a member of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club, Elks and American Legion, and St. Raphael’s the Archangel, Carnegie.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charlotte (Goetz); and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Fraser; two children, Mary Jo (Jeff) Girod and Cindy E. (Michael) Tony; three stepchildren, Roy C. Engel III, Patricia A. Duffy (Dan), Charlene M. (Ed) Carr; his grandchildren, Matthew (Brenda) Girod, Anna (Matthew) Bianco and Michael Tony; his stepgrandchildren, Danielle (Steve) Jurnak, Donald (Vanessa) Vitez, Eric (Jane) Duffy, Sean Duffy and Alex (Lia) Carr; four great-grandchildren, Nola and Hazel Girod, and Mason and Jonah Bianco; also many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Edith (Rosser / Sciance), Walter, Dorothy Mae (Thorne) and John Albert (Jack).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph’s name to your local food bank.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing for immediate family will be held from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.
