formerly of Daisytown
Joseph Eugene Rohaley, 81, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Daisytown, died Friday, July 22, 2022.
He was born Sunday, July 5, 1941, in Daisytown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Krilosky Rohaley.
Joe graduated from California Community High School in 1959. He then proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy as an air crewman. He had his first solo flight in the Navy in 1964, when he was assigned to the Naval Air Station in Key West, Fla. As per Joe: "I can't tell you the feeling I had when the wheels left the ground, and I was piloting the plane by myself. It was truly exhilarating, something I will never forget. You never get tired of flying, but your first solo flight is special."
In 1966, he founded Rohaley Aviation. He flew many valley residents as well as Jock Yablonski for the United Mine Workers of America, some Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Montana, and many entertainers. He was a pilot for Eastern Airlines and Dominion Airlines in Richmond, Va.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Panepinto Rohaley; and siblings, Mary Krisfalusy, Margaret Belvis, James Rohaley, Michael Rohaley and David Rohaley.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Ryan Rohaley of Clarksburg, Md., and Lisa Rohaley of Greensburg; sister, Gay Lynn Carnello (Dr. Robert Wertz) of Yorba Linda, Calif.; and granddaughters, Ashley Rohaley-Lamp (Matthew), and Kaley Byrne; and three great-grandchildren, Ethyn, Caleb and Sophia. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will meet at the Grandview Cemetery, 1528 Leeds Avenue, Monessen, for a graveside committal at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
To sign the register book or leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
