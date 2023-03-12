Connellsville
Joseph F. Faris, 82, a long-time businessman in Connellsville, passed away peacefully, in his home, surrounded by family, Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born April 14, 1940, a son of the late Joseph M. and Cecelia Faris.
Joe was an owner of Faris Distributing Co. in Connellsville.
Joe is survived by his wife, Paula Leonelli Faris of Connellsville; his son, Joseph A. Faris and wife Lisa of Etters; grandson, Nicco Faris of Enola; two sisters and brothers, Georgia Vogel and husband John of Frankfort, Del., James Faris and wife Rose of Scottdale, Linda Scardina and husband Marion of Scottdale, and John Faris and wife Kathy of Connellsville.
Joe contributed to the community as the Immaculate Conception church basketball coach, high school basketball referee, and member of the Jaycees and Moose Lodge 16 holding various local and state offices.
Joe was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and Pitt sports teams.
The family would like to send a special thank you to caretakers Patti, Jodi, Amedisys Hospice Care Staff, and a special thank you to Becky.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Animal SnipPets, 341 Adelaide Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.
At Joe's request, there will be no services, public viewing or visitation held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.