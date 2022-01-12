Smock
Joseph F. Maruszewski, 75, of Smock, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 9, 1947, in Grindstone, a son of the late Isadore and Louise Habrot Maruszewski.
He was a graduate of the former Redstone High School in 1965, and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania in 1969.
He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired coal miner, having been employed at the Maple Creek Mine.
Joe was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and he loved his farm and farming. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the Flatwoods Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee, and also as Sunday School superintendent and Choir member.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Judy Maruszewski; his children, Reine Sowers, of Thomasville, N.C., Rance Maruszewski and his wife Jennifer, of Norfolk, Va., and Joshua Lewis and his wife Rachel, of Youngwood; two grandchildren, Nella Reine Maruszewski and Lilliaunna Maruszewski; two sisters, Pearl Chiplaskey, of Grindstone, and Cecilia Martin, of Warren, Mich.; and one brother, Stanley Maruszewski, of Chalk Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Michele Maruszewski; and three sisters, Genevieve Vig, Mary Laska and Frances Martini.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Darrel Evans and Rev. Robert Dean officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
