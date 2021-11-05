South Connellsville
Joseph Floyd Helms, 57, of South Connellsville, passed away at Uniontown Hospital on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
He was born Jan. 9, 1964, in Connellsville, a son of the late Herbert and Mary "Cassie" Evans Helms.
Joe was not an "Average Joe" and wore many hats in life. He was a business owner and CEO of Net-Tex Inc., tax collector of the borough of South Connellsville, support manager at Connellsville Wal-Mart, creator of The Gratitude Facebook Group, life coach, mentor, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and best of all a child of God.
Joe graduated from Connellsville Area High School, class of 1982, and Laurel Business Institute, class of 2002.
Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife and visiting his daughter in Florida.
He loved being a "Pappy Joe" to his four grandchildren and talking about life with his son.
Joe is survived by his loving wife and teenage sweetheart of 40 years, Louanne Bradley Helms; his son, J. Scott Helms and wife Arta Faye of Uniontown; his daughter, Sarah Helms and boyfriend Kevin of Inverness, Fla.; four grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Lincoln and Leo Helms; a sister, Maryann Rizer and husband James of Point Marion; three brothers, Herbert Helms Jr. and wife Jaydene and David (Kinish) Helms, both of Connellsville, and Michael Helms and wife Debbie of South Connellsville; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret E. Dill.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Mark Van Bibber officiating.
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
