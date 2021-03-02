Brownsville
Joseph Francis Zosky Jr. died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 65 years and 2 weeks, in Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., with his beloved wife at his side.
He was born December 2, 1955, in Brownsville, a son of the late Joseph Francis Zosky Sr. and Jeanette Garcher Zosky, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Monongahela Catholic High School and attended both California University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University. He was employed at Hillman Barge, with the United Mine Workers at Vesta 5 and then at Uptegraf in Scottdale.
Joey loved hunting, including a prize elk, fishing, canoeing, whitewater rafting and exploring the world, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ireland and Scotland.
He is survived by his Bershert wife, Elaine Wakeland; three daughters, Aimee Zosky, Laura Zosky and Lisa Zosky; three stepchildren, George Bownfield, Christine Chaffin and Rebecca Brownfield. He is also survived by two grandchildren and seven stepgrandchildren. They include Camden Brown, Micah Bronson, Ryan and Erin Brownfield, Marcella and Marina Chaffin, Samuel, Braylon and Benjamin Brownfield. He is also survived by sisters Joyce Zosky and Janel Allen; a niece, nephew and grandnieces and nephews.
We want to thank all of our family and friends who have extended well wishes and sympathy to the family.
Arrangements were made by NEAL FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice, any state park or the Elk Foundation.
