Joseph George Noska, Jr., 72, of Republic, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare, LLC, Washington.
He was born June 8, 1947, a son of Joseph George Noska Sr. and Ann Toporcer Noska.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda D. Oplinger Noska.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen Ripko; son, Timothy Noska and his wife Amy of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Jacob, Adam and Sammy; brothers, Thomas Noska and his wife Annie, Gary Noska and his wife Tina.
Joseph’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, in the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with Father William G, Berkey, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, with full military rites and honors. Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
