Joseph Gerald Novotny, 80, of New Salem, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
He was born August 13, 1939, in Buffington, a son of the late Joseph Edward and Helen Proshock Novotny.
Joseph was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
He served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.
He was a township supervisor in Menallen Township for 18 years, after which he was self-employed as a backhoe operator. After retirement, he mostly enjoyed golfing at Duck Hollow Golf Club, hunting with his son and friends, and visiting his vacation home in Myrtle Beach.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Joan L. Papernik Novotny, with whom he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary on April 30th of this year.
Besides his wife, left to cherish his memory are his children, Joseph Novotny and wife Nadia, Jackie Novotny-Salera and husband David; granddaughters, Milena and Taylor Novotny; sister, Dolores Barnhart; niece, Annette Barnhart-Quiles and husband Joe; sister-in-law, Diane Dunn; and many beloved nieces and nephews
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday where a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale Site, with Rev. Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
