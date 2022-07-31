Fairchance
Joseph Grsetic, born February 2, 1940, in McDonald, Ohio, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Fairchance.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Grsetic and Gladys Kijowski Grsetic, and Catherine A. Hancheck.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne M. Grsetic; his sister, Joann Mosca of Youngstown; also his daughter, Kelly A. Rattay and son-in-law Domenic D. Rattay of Fairchance; his grandchildren, Kathlyn A. Baker and husband Brandon C. Baker of Carlisle, David S. Rattay of Rialto, Calif., and Heather L. Rattay of Masontown; and great-grandchildren, Khloe, Lylah, Scarlett and Nash.
He served in the United States Air Force in Oklahoma City, Okla., from 1959 to 1963. He worked for Curt G. Joa and was a manager in the engineering department.
He loved cars, was an artist, and loved landscaping. He loved his family very much.
Arrangements are private for the family under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
