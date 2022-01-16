Star Junction
Joseph J. Giocondi Sr., 98, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Beechwood Court, Uniontown. He was born December 20, 1923, in Star Junction, a son of Giacomo and Maria Marchi Giocondi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elvera A. DiVirgilio Giocondi; grandson, Bryan Giocondi; great-grandson, Domenic Joseph Giocondi; siblings, Delva Trevisnutto, Josephine Soltis, Julia Majka, Albert Giocondi, Marion Giocondi, Delmira Buretz, Gino Giocondi. Joseph was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, and Sons of Italy.
Joseph was a lifelong resident of Star Junction.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Emricko and husband Thomas of Perryopolis; son, Joseph J. Giocondi Jr. and wife Pamela of Lancaster, S.C. He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Joseph Giocondi III and wife Carol of Ft. Mill, S.C., Justin Giocondi and wife Autumn of Beaver Falls, Bryan Giocondi (deceased) and wife Lisa of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas Emricko Jr. and wife Jessica of Perryopolis, Jason Emricko and wife Danni of Irwin; 14 great-grandchildren, Dillon, Vanessa, Anthony, Andrew, Dante, Isabella, Annaleise, Dominic and Gianna Giocondi, Bailey, Carley, Mackenzie, Noah, Nathan Emricko; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Lauren Leone.
Due to the current Covid conditions, a private funeral visitation was held for the immediate family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Perryopolis, with Father Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in Saint John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Perryopolis, where full military rites and honors will be accorded by the Goldstar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752. All are requested to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
