Dunbar
Joseph J. "Binky" Sages, 78, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his home, after a long struggle with cancer and surrounded by family. He was born May 30, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph C. Sages and Rosalie Sages Cravotta.
Binky was a 1959 graduate of Uniontown High School. Over the years he looked forward to attending his class reunions, spending time and dancing with fellow classmates.
Binky was the owner / operator of Binky's Barber Shop in Connellsville for 59 years until he retired in 2017. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cecilia A. Sages Painley; his three children, sons Joseph J. Sages and wife Barbara Sages Boettger of Lancaster, Robert T. Sages and wife Pamela Cress Sages of Concord, N.C., and daughter Kristie L. Maietta Sages and husband Scott R. Maietta of Lititz; his grandchildren, Nathan Sages, Liam Sages, Grant Sages, Hunter Sages, Nichols Sages and Ryan Maietta; brother-in-law Elmer Painley and wife Barbara Painley Krosni; and special nieces and nephew.
Binky was a founding member of Connellsville Sportsman Club and life-long member of Dunbar and Juanita Sportsman Clubs. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and skiing in his younger years.
The family will be forever grateful to the Hillman Cancer in Uniontown for its wonderful care.
Due to current restrictions, funeral proceedings will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hillman Cancer Center at hillman.upmc.com.
Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
