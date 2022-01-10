Joseph J. Varva, Jr.

Uniontown
October 9, 1938
December 19, 2021
Joseph "Joe," J. Varva, of Uniontown, beloved husband of 57 years to Peggy Varva, of Washington, D.C.; devoted father and friend of his daughter, Theresa (Denson) Hunt; and of his son, Joseph "Joe" J. Varva, III; cherished grandfather to grandsons, Vance, Eric, Marcus and Kyle Denson, of Va.; and his "favorite (and only) granddaughter," Marina Varva, of Hawaii; and his five beautiful great-grandchildren, Nelson, Marlie, Maya, Cole and Tyce Denson, of Va..
He is left behind by his loving sister, Judy McNatt; and brother, Tom Varva, of Uniontown; and his youngest, fun-loving brother, David Varva, of Rhode Island.
Joe was a great friend to all he knew, and never failed to make people laugh. He will be sadly missed by all. Rest in peace, Joe, we'll always love and miss you.
