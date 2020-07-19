formerly of Republic
Joseph J. Zubak, M.D., 57, originally of Republic, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, following a brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).
Joe was born May 13, 1963 to the late Joseph J. Zubak and Mary Ann Bystricky, and he was later raised by the late Mary Osley. He was also preceded in death by sister, Christine Zubak.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Amy; their children, Corbin and Colette; sisters, Mary Jo Clark and LuAnn Zubak; and many relatives, friends and colleagues.
Joe earned his medical degree from Georgetown University and was trained as an Orthopaedic surgeon specializing in Foot and Ankle surgery. Dr. Zubak served as an Orthopaedic Staff Surgeon at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas and as Chief of Surgery at the 86th Combat Support Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, where he was awarded a Bronze Star medal. He was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Joe and his family settled in San Angelo, Texas where he was as an Orthopaedic surgeon renowned both for his superb surgical skills and his unparalleled compassion and bedside manner.
